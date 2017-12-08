Getty Images

Report: Rays ink Cody Hall to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaDec 8, 2017, 6:56 PM EST
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have signed right-handed relief pitcher Cody Hall to a minor league deal. Hall elected free agency from the Giants last month, splitting his season between their Double-A affiliate and the independent Atlantic League Lancaster Barnstormers in his first year without a single major league outing.

The 29-year-old reliever last appeared in the big leagues during the 2016 season, logging just three innings (and a 12.00 ERA) with the Marlins before getting jettisoned in mid-August. He was given a longer leash in the minors last season, turning in a cumulative 3.09 ERA, 4.5 BB/9 and 12.0 SO/9 in 43 2/3 innings for Richmond and Lancaster.

The bullpen is still a big question mark for the Rays as they look toward the 2018 season, with Brad Boxberger, Steve Cishek, Sergio Romo and Tommy Hunter already gone and Alex Colome likely on the chopping block. Hall could find a few innings as a depth piece, but appears unlikely to latch onto a full-time role with limited major league experience under his belt.

Chris Iannetta signs a two-year deal with the Rockies

Associated Press
By Craig CalcaterraDec 8, 2017, 5:18 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Rockies have agreed to a two-year deal with Chris Iannetta. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports it’s a two-year deal worth $8.5 million.

Iannetta spent his first six seasons with the Rockies before four seasons in Anaheim and a season each in Seattle and Arizona. He’s coming off a nice 2017 campaign in which he hit .254/.354/.511 with 17 homers in 89 games.

Iannetta is really not a full-time catcher anymore, though he’s probably something more than a backup, which makes the whole Jonathan Lucroy free agency situation interesting. Lucroy says he wants to come back to the Rockies. Iannetta’s presence doesn’t necessarily foreclose that, but it does give the Rockies the option of going with more of a platoon or a shared duties thing with Iannetta splitting time with some combination of Tony Wolters or Tom Murphy as opposed to a regular starter/backup situation. And they’d certainly save some money if they didn’t pursue Lucroy.