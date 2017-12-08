Report: Giants interested in Domingo Santana

With both the Giants and Cardinals officially eliminated from trade discussions for Giancarlo Stanton, the Giants are turning their attention elsewhere. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports that the club has expressed interest in Brewers’ outfielder Domingo Santana and speculates that they could also pursue the Indians’ Jay Bruce, while sources tell MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that they’re still in on free agent Lorenzo Cain.

Santana, 25, is coming off of his best career season to date. He slashed .278/.371/.505 in his third campaign for the Brewers, producing 30 home runs and a .227 ISO in 607 plate appearances. He saw a promising spike in value, too, jumping from -0.1 fWAR in 2016 to 3.3 fWAR in 2017, and perhaps best of all, is still under team control for the next four years.

It’s no surprise that the Giants are interested in another hybrid slugger/outfielder to beef up a thin lineup and a thinner outfield, and they clearly won’t be the only ones vying for Santana’s services. Rosenthal adds that all of the Brewers’ outfielders have drawn some level of interest this offseason, with Ryan Braun and his full no-trade clause the least likely to be moved. Further reports from MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy indicate that while the Brewers are open to offers, they may not want to compromise the depth of their outfield unless and until they can be assured of a substantial return. With the Winter Meetings around the corner and Milwaukee’s rotation, bullpen and infield all ready for some upgrades, serious trade talks could begin sooner rather than later.

