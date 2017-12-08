Getty Images

Joe Girardi sent some mixed signals to Gary Sanchez

By Craig CalcaterraDec 8, 2017
That perception that former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was too hard on catcher Gary Sanchez and didn’t get along with him is thought to be a big reason why the Yankees chose not to bring Girardi back as manager. Today the New York Daily News has an interesting story about that.

It’s a John Harper column, actually. The news nugget in the story is worth thinking about. The framing of it by Harper, though, is kind of weird, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

The nugget: Sanchez’s defense was not good when he was coming up through the minors. To deal with it, Yankees coaches put him through a lot of passed ball drills, setting a pitching machine to fire balls in the dirt. Sanchez reportedly improved some as a result, but he hated the drills. Early this year Sanchez complained about it and Girardi told him it was OK to lay off the drills. As a result his defense declined, leading to the late season drama in which Girardi called out Sanchez’s defense and people started talking about Austin Romine starting playoff games behind the plate and stuff.

That’s all straightforward. But Harper frames it like this:

. . . two sources say there is a misperception that management was unhappy with Joe Girardi for publicly scolding Sanchez in regard to his defense last season. Actually, they say, the issue was more that Girardi wasn’t tough enough on Sanchez behind closed doors, at least in terms of his practice habits, which may have led to the catcher regressing defensively, compared to his rookie season.

I get what his sources are getting at here, but the level of practice Girardi forced Sanchez to endure is not the end of the story, right? If what the story says is true, and Girardi first told Sanchez not to do passed ball drills, only to later publicly scold him for bad defense, the issue is still Girardi being too hard on Sanchez. Or, at the very least, being arbitrary and capricious with him. “Hey dude, don’t worry about the drills” followed up with public criticism about his defense. That’s still a case of throwing your player under the bus.

If it plays out differently — if Girardi says after one of Sanchez’s bad defensive games, “I take responsibility for this. Gary is doing his best out there. I’ve made a point for him to work on his bat more this year and to not get too burnt out with defensive drills” — you have to think that Sanchez’s relationship with Girardi is not a strained as it reportedly became. A manager’s job is to have his player’s back and Girardi didn’t have Sanchez’s back, either in helping him become the best catcher he can be due to the defensive work or in defending him in public.

It’s not super important in the grand scheme of things I don’t suppose — Girardi is gone — but I don’t think the takeaway here can simply be “Girardi was too soft on Sanchez and didn’t make him practice enough.” If anything he was unduly harsh, at least as far as how he was treated in public went. The takeaway should be “don’t jerk your players around and hang them out to dry after you set them up to fail.”

Aaron Boone should be free to do whatever he thinks is best with respect to Sanchez’s defensive drills. More, less, the same, whatever. The point is to get the most out of Sanchez that he can. What he should not do is what Girardi apparently did and send one of team’s most important players mixed signals in a way that embarrasses him publicly.

Report: Giancarlo Stanton not willing to accept a trade to the Giants or Cardinals

By Craig CalcaterraDec 8, 2017
So much of the Giancarlo Stanton trade chatter in the past couple of weeks has involved the interest of the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants, each of which reportedly have a framework of a deal in place with the Marlins for the 2017 MVP. Stanton has a no-trade clause, however, so a framework is not enough. He has to approve the deals and a report came out last night that Stanton is not, at present, willing to go to San Francisco or St. Louis.

Ken Rosenthal reports that Stanton is electing not to accept proposed deals to those two teams, but that he would consider trades to the Dodgers or Yankees. Craig Mish of SiriusXM ads that Stanton would likewise approve trades to the Cubs and Astros. Mish says that the reports in the past few weeks about Stanton’s preferences have greatly undersold his desire to play for a winning team and have unduly focused on his geographical preferences (i.e. the west coast). These reports would seem to bear that out.

Mish and Joe Frisaro of MLB.com say that, to date, the Marlins had not engaged in any serious trade discussions with clubs other than the Giants and Cardinals. Mish says that Stanton took meetings with both teams because they were the only potential deals on the table. His preferences about those two clubs, however, seem clear. As such, the notion floated a couple of days ago that Stanton could be traded this week seems far-fetched. This trade drama should extend through the Winter Meetings which begin on Monday.

It’s hard not to see all of these reports as evidence of some questionable communication between Stanton and the Marlins. Is the club pursuing deals without first knowing whether Stanton would accept a trade to the potential team? Is Stanton unwilling to talk to the club about a potential trade unless or until he’s presented with an actual deal to approve or reject? Has there been some communication but the parties are sending mixed signals? Do the Marlins know well where Stanton will or won’t go but nonetheless keep plugging away at Stanton, hoping he’ll change his mind?

Against that background we must also ask who the source is for all of the reports about the potential deals and Stanton’s willingness or unwillingness to accept them. You have to assume it’s not Stanton’s people. He has no incentive to appear to be a the bad guy in publicly rejecting trades to multiple cities. The Marlins, however, have a lot of incentive to put public pressure on him. The Cards and Giants likewise have an incentive to make their fan bases believe they are trying hard to get baseball’s best slugger.

Whatever the case, we’re in Stanton’s corner on all of this. The man plays for a team with a history of fire sales. When he signed that long term extension he negotiated a no-trade clause because he liked playing in Miami and because he didn’t want to get dumped someplace he didn’t want to be in the next fire sale. Which, of course, is now coming to pass. The clubs and some fans will give him crap for not accepting these deals, but good for him for standing firm. It’s the only power he has here and he is fully within his rights to exercise it.

We likely won’t know the details about it all until this is all said and done, Stanton is traded someplace and people start telling the tale. In the meantime, this all seems like a giant mess.