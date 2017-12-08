Associated Press

Chris Iannetta signs a two-year deal with the Rockies

By Craig CalcaterraDec 8, 2017, 5:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Rockies have agreed to a two-year deal with Chris Iannetta. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports it’s a two-year deal worth $8.5 million.

Iannetta spent his first six seasons with the Rockies before four seasons in Anaheim and a season each in Seattle and Arizona. He’s coming off a nice 2017 campaign in which he hit .254/.354/.511 with 17 homers in 89 games.

Iannetta is really not a full-time catcher anymore, though he’s probably something more than a backup, which makes the whole Jonathan Lucroy free agency situation interesting. Lucroy says he wants to come back to the Rockies. Iannetta’s presence doesn’t necessarily foreclose that, but it does give the Rockies the option of going with more of a platoon or a shared duties thing with Iannetta splitting time with some combination of Tony Wolters or Tom Murphy as opposed to a regular starter/backup situation. And they’d certainly save some money if they didn’t pursue Lucroy.

Diamondbacks claim Henry Owens off waivers

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 8, 2017, 3:31 PM EST
1 Comment

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed Henry Owens off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

Owens, 25, posted a 5.19 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 44 walks in 85 innings between 2015 and 2016. Based on that he spent all of last season in the minors, compiling a 4.21 ERA between Double-A Portland (57 innings) and Triple-A Pawtucket (69 innings).

Owens was a consensus top-100 prospect going into the 2013-15 seasons but has had serious command issues. Still, he’s worth a shot. The man giving it to him — Dbacks GM Mike Hazen — was with the Red Sox back in 2011 when he was drafted, so he must still see something there.