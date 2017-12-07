Report: Mariners acquire Dee Gordon from the Marlins

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Mariners have acquired second baseman Dee Gordon from the Marlins.

Gordon, 29, finished the 2017 season batting .308/.341/.375 with 114 runs scored and a major league best 60 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances. He’s under contract through 2020, earning $10.5 million this coming season, $13 million in 2019, and $13.5 million in 2020. He has a club option for 2021 worth $14 million with a $1 million buyout.

The Marlins have made no secret that they are trying to cut payroll. Giancarlo Stanton has been dominating the trade rumor headlines this offseason, but the Marlins are willing to trade almost anyone on the roster. Presumably, the Marlins are picking up most or all of Gordon’s remaining contract.

Second base is already spoken for in Seattle with Robinson Cano, as is shortstop with Jean Segura. This suggests that Gordon will move to center field or will be used by the Mariners in another trade.

