Mariners acquire Dee Gordon from Marlins

By Bill BaerDec 7, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
The Mariners announced that the club has acquired second baseman Dee Gordon from the Marlins in exchange for minor leaguers Robert Dugger, Nick Neidert, and Christopher Torres. They will also receive $1 million in international slot money, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Gordon, 29, finished the 2017 season batting .308/.341/.375 with 114 runs scored and a major league best 60 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances. He’s under contract through 2020, earning $10.5 million this coming season, $13 million in 2019, and $13.5 million in 2020. He has a club option for 2021 worth $14 million with a $1 million buyout.

Dugger, 22, was selected by the Mariners in the 18th round of the 2016 draft. This past season, between Single-A Clinton and High-A Modesto, the right-hander posted a combined 2.75 ERA with a 116/32 K/BB ratio in 117 2/3 innings.

Neidert, 21, was selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2015 draft. Between Modesto and Double-A Arkansas, the right-hander put up a combined 3.45 ERA with a 122/22 K/BB ratio in 127 2/3 innings. MLB Pipeline rated him the Mariners’ second-best prospect.

Torres, 19, was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in August 2014. The infielder spent most of last season at Low-A Everett, batting .238/.324/.435 in 220 plate appearances. MLB Pipeline rated him as the seventh-best prospect in the Mariners’ system.

The Marlins have made no secret that they are trying to cut payroll. Giancarlo Stanton has been dominating the trade rumor headlines this offseason, but the Marlins are willing to trade almost anyone on the roster. Presumably, the Mariners are picking up most or all of Gordon’s remaining contract. [Update: They are, per Feinsand.]

Second base is already spoken for in Seattle with Robinson Cano, as is shortstop with Jean Segura. This suggests that Gordon will move to center field.

The Mariners now have $3.557 million in international slot money, giving them the most among the seven finalists in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

Dee Gordon: “If there’s anybody I would move [from second base] for, it would be [Robinson Cano].”

By Bill BaerDec 7, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
The Mariners acquired Dee Gordon from the Marlins on Thursday evening. He has played middle infield exclusively in the major leagues, but he is expected to move to center field in Seattle since the Mariners already have Robinson Cano at second base.

Following news of the trade, Gordon said he would normally be hesitant to switch positions, but Cano is one of the few players that would make him change his mind. Via T.J. Cotterill of the Tacoma News Tribune:

Yeah, wow, Robinson Cano is a dream come true for me to play with. I watched that guy play with my dad as a rookie. He’s always been awesome. It’s a dream. If I have to move, I’m not going to lie to you and just say, ‘Oh, yeah, let me move,’ because I worked really hard, really, really hard to become one of the best second basemen in baseball. But if there’s anybody I would move for, it would be Robbie.

There is already some consternation about Gordon’s move to center field from second base, mostly because of his arm. GM Jerry DiPoto isn’t concerned, however. Via Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times:

His first step, his acceleration is about as good as anybody in the league. We have him registered as one of the top three in Major League Baseball in those categories. And when you look at the two people in front of him, they are both center fielders. He has that explosive speed and athletic ability that really resonates at that position. And if you add to it, the fact that we have a Hall of Famer playing second base, then this was a way that we could be creative to add what we think is an impact player to our club.