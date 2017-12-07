Former Cardinals pitcher Anthony Reyes is fighting the Southern California wildfires

Anthony Reyes pitched for the Cardinals for four years and the Indians for two years. If you remember him, you probably remember him beating Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2006 World Series against the Tigers, in which he allowed two runs and retired 17 consecutive batters at one point.

His big league career ended in 2009 and he last pitched professionally in 2012. Earlier this year, however, he made news when he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Los Angeles County firefighter.

That’s a dangerous job as it is, but keep a good thought for Reyes now, as Cardinals Magazine reports that he is one of the many firefighters on the front lines against the massive wildfires burning in southern California:

Please keep former #STLCards starter Anthony Reyes in your thoughts as he is on the front lines fighting the California wildfires. Was expecting 70mph gusts on his shift tonight. — Cardinals Magazine (@CardsMagazine) December 7, 2017

Stay safe, Anthony.

(h/t Sports Illustrated)

