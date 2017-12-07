Dee Gordon: “If there’s anybody I would move [from second base] for, it would be [Robinson Cano].”

The Mariners announced that the club has acquired second baseman Dee Gordon from the Marlins in exchange for minor leaguers Robert Dugger, Nick Neidert, and Christopher Torres. They will also receive $1 million in international slot money, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Gordon, 29, finished the 2017 season batting .308/.341/.375 with 114 runs scored and a major league best 60 stolen bases in 695 plate appearances. He’s under contract through 2020, earning $10.5 million this coming season, $13 million in 2019, and $13.5 million in 2020. He has a club option for 2021 worth $14 million with a $1 million buyout.

Dugger, 22, was selected by the Mariners in the 18th round of the 2016 draft. This past season, between Single-A Clinton and High-A Modesto, the right-hander posted a combined 2.75 ERA with a 116/32 K/BB ratio in 117 2/3 innings.

Neidert, 21, was selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2015 draft. Between Modesto and Double-A Arkansas, the right-hander put up a combined 3.45 ERA with a 122/22 K/BB ratio in 127 2/3 innings. MLB Pipeline rated him the Mariners’ second-best prospect.

Torres, 19, was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in August 2014. The infielder spent most of last season at Low-A Everett, batting .238/.324/.435 in 220 plate appearances. MLB Pipeline rated him as the seventh-best prospect in the Mariners’ system.

The Marlins have made no secret that they are trying to cut payroll. Giancarlo Stanton has been dominating the trade rumor headlines this offseason, but the Marlins are willing to trade almost anyone on the roster. Presumably, the Mariners are picking up most or all of Gordon’s remaining contract. [Update: They are, per Feinsand.]

Second base is already spoken for in Seattle with Robinson Cano, as is shortstop with Jean Segura. This suggests that Gordon will move to center field.

The Mariners now have $3.557 million in international slot money, giving them the most among the seven finalists in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.

