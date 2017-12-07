Cubs sign starter Tyler Chatwood to a three-year, $38 million deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood to a three-year deal worth $38 million.

Chatwood, 27, was 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA in 33 games for the Colorado Rockies in 2017. Of those, 25 were starts and eight appearances came out of the pen. He had a K/BB ratio of 120/77 in 147.2 innings. Chatwood missed the entire 2015 season to Tommy John surgery — his second TJ surgery, actually — but came back strong in 2016, posting an ERA+ of 125 in 27 starts.

Like most pitchers, Chatwood pitched much better on the road than he did in Coors Field, posting a 3.49 ERA on the road and a 6.01 in Denver. Taking his 95 m.p.h. fastball and his nice ground ball rates to Wrigley Field should do him good.

