Wil Myers says he will move to the outfield if the Padres sign Eric Hosmer

Padres first baseman Wil Myers said he would be fine moving to the outfield if the club were to sign free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Myers, 26, played mostly in the outfield with the Rays in 2013-14 and didn’t start seriously playing first base until 2016 with the Padres. Defensive metrics have generally painted Myers as a below average defender in the outfield and above average at first base, so the Padres would be losing a bit by making the switch.
Heyman suggests the Padres have been among the “prime pursuers” of Hosmer, but notes that Hosmer may get a contract well into the nine figures. Myers signed the biggest contract in Padres history earlier this year, a six-year, $83 million extension. Adding Hosmer would likely require the Padres to loosen the purse strings more than ever before.
Last season, Myers hit .243/.328/.464 with 30 home runs, 74 RBI, 80 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 649 plate appearances. With the Royals, Hosmer hit .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 98 runs scored in 671 trips to the plate.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants expect a decision from Giancarlo Stanton “by the end of the week.” Given that the entire process is being driven by Stanton’s decision on whether or not to waive his no-trade clause, that expectation is likely universal for all the teams in negotiations with the Marlins.
Miami reportedly has the framework of trades in place with both San Francisco and the St. Louis Cardinals,though Pavlovic says the Giants “continue to view” the Dodgers, not the Cardinals, as their biggest threat to land Stanton. There have been no reports about what the Dodgers would be willing to send to Miami, but given that Stanton is driving the bus here, and given that he’s a Los Angeles native who is reported to prefer going to the Dodgers, one cannot discount this chatter. If nothing else, it’d be in the Dodgers interests to appear to be in on Stanton if, for no other reason, than to get the division-rival Giants to give up more in order to obtain the 2017 MVP.
The Winter Meetings begin on Monday. If this deal is done beforehand, it should break a logjam that has prevented much hot stove action from going down so far this offseason.