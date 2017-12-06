Mariners acquire $1 million in international slot money from the Twins

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Mariners announced on Wednesday evening that the club acquired $1 million in international slot money from the Twins in exchange for minor league catcher David Banuelos.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani met with representatives from seven different teams, including the Mariners, Padres, Dodgers, Rangers, Giants, Cubs, and Angels. It’s easy to make the connection between tonight’s deal and the Mariners’ interest in Ohtani.

Banuelos, 21, was selected by the Mariners in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. With Low-A Everett, he hit .236/.331/.394 in 146 plate appearances. MLB Pipeline ranked him as the 10th-best prospect in Mariners system.

Jon Morosi reports that another unnamed team is on the verge of acquiring international slot money, so it appears things are starting to really heat up on the Ohtani front.

