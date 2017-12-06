Report: Angels acquire $1 million in international slot money from the Twins

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Angels have acquired $1 million in international slot money from the Twins in exchange for minor league outfielder Jacob Pearson. This comes on the heels of the Mariners acquiring international slot money, also from the Twins, just minutes earlier.

Pearson, 19, was selected by the Angels in the third round of the 2017 draft. In 40 games of rookie ball, he hit .226/.302/.284 in 176 plate appearances. MLB Pipeline rated him as the fifth-best prospect in the Angels’ system.

It is unconfirmed, but the Angels almost certainly made this deal in order to be able to offer Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani more money. The Angels — and Mariners — were among seven finalists named by Ohtani, who met with representatives of each team over the past week.

Rosenthal notes that the Mariners now have $2.55 million in international slot money while the Angels have $2.315 million. The Rangers have $3.535 million while the Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, and Padres have $300,000 each.

Follow @Baer_Bill