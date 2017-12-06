Red Sox place Henry Owens on outright waivers

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports that the Red Sox have placed pitcher Henry Owens on outright waivers. That opens up a spot on the club’s 40-man roster.

Owens, 25, struggled in the majors in 2015-16 with the Red Sox, posting an aggregate 5.19 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 44 walks in 85 innings. He spent all of last season in the minors, compiling a 4.21 ERA between Double-A Portland (57 innings) and Triple-A Pawtucket (69 innings).

Owens was a consensus top-100 prospect going into the 2013-15 seasons. The lefty has struggled to find the strike zone in recent years and his fastball velocity has declined. Still, he has youth on his side, so he would be a cheap gamble for an interested team.

