No, Dallas Keuchel did not injure himself during the World Series celebration

The other day it was revealed that Dallas Keuchel was recovering from a foot injury, which Keuchel told TMZ cameras was suffered during the celebration following the Astros’ World Series victory.
Seems he might’ve been pulling the paparazzi’s legs with that one. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN has the real poop:
A source familiar with the situation said that Keuchel was actually bothered by a case of plantar fasciitis during the final two months of the season. The Astros told media outlets on Sunday that Keuchel has been recovering from a minor foot sprain.
No matter who you believe, the injury is thought to be minor — he pitched with it, obviously, at least according to Crasnick’s sources — and he is expected to be ready for spring training.
Pour one out for those people who make the “most random baseball injuries” lists, who now have to remove Keuchel from their database.
Back in September the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Oakland Athletics had settled on a location for their proposed new ballpark: the site near Laney College on a piece of land owned by Peralta Community College. The site is close to downtown Oakland between Interstate 880 and Lake Merritt and is near a BART station, so it ticked off almost all of the wishes on the A’s list.
Today the owners of the land — Peralta Community College — told the A’s to look elsewhere. From the Chronicle:
At a closed-session meeting Tuesday, the board of trustees of the Peralta Community College District — whose offices stand where the ballpark would go — directed Chancellor Jowel Laguerre to discontinue “community engagement” talks with the team and to instead focus on what’s best for the college and its students and faculty.
There had been opposition to the A’s plans from faculty, students and staff since the September announcement.
The A’s, who had already engaged a design team for the 15-acre site, released a statement saying that they were “shocked” at the decision and that “[a]ll we wanted to do was enter into a conversation about how to make this work for all of Oakland, Laney, and the Peralta Community College District.” That conversation ain’t happening now.
So it’s back to the drawing board. A board which, in the past, has included possible locations for a new ballpark on the site of the current Oakland Coliseum and at least talked-about plans for Jack London Square in Oakland. The former is convenient but not very sexy. The latter is sexy but not very convenient. It’s still possible that either of those sites, however, could house a functioning ballpark by or before 2023, which was when the Laney College site was supposed to ready for the A’s to begin play.
So the A’s beat on, a ballclub against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.