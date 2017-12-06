Mike Minor gets three years, $28 million from Rangers

Yesterday it was reported that the Texas Rangers signed Mike Minor, late of the Kansas City Royals bullpen. Today Jeff Passan of Yahoo has the contract details: it’s a three-year, $28 million deal and Minor gets a no-trade clause covering ten teams.

That’s a pretty nifty contract for a guy who missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to shoulder issues. Minor remade himself as a power reliever in Kansas City last year, however, pitching 65 games and posting a 2.55 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 88/22 in 77.2 innings. The Rangers plan to use him as a starter, though, which was what he was before latching on with the Royals.

A nice deal for a guy following two years on the DL and one make-good season under his belt.

Follow @craigcalcaterra