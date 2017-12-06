Giancarlo Stanton’s decision expected by the end of this week

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants expect a decision from Giancarlo Stanton “by the end of the week.” Given that the entire process is being driven by Stanton’s decision on whether or not to waive his no-trade clause, that expectation is likely universal for all the teams in negotiations with the Marlins.

Miami reportedly has the framework of trades in place with both San Francisco and the St. Louis Cardinals,though Pavlovic says the Giants “continue to view” the Dodgers, not the Cardinals, as their biggest threat to land Stanton. There have been no reports about what the Dodgers would be willing to send to Miami, but given that Stanton is driving the bus here, and given that he’s a Los Angeles native who is reported to prefer going to the Dodgers, one cannot discount this chatter. If nothing else, it’d be in the Dodgers interests to appear to be in on Stanton if, for no other reason, than to get the division-rival Giants to give up more in order to obtain the 2017 MVP.

The Winter Meetings begin on Monday. If this deal is done beforehand, it should break a logjam that has prevented much hot stove action from going down so far this offseason.

