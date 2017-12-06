Getty Images

Braves sign Christian Colon

By Craig CalcaterraDec 6, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
The Atlanta Braves have signed infielder Christian Colon to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. This deal, significant because it’s literally the only baseball news happening, was first reported by Robert Murray of FanRag sports.

Colon batted just .160/.236/.180 in 57 plate appearances with the Royals and Marlins, but people put up with all manner of offensive ineptness in the name of a utilityman. Colon has played short, second and third. Given that the Braves are likely to sport an eight-man bullpen, versatility is important for their small bench.

I haven’t checked yet, but I bet the Braves lead all of baseball in having players named either “Christian” or “Colon” in the course of baseball history. Someone with some time on their hands needs to track that down for me.

Mike Minor gets three-years, $28 million from the Rangers

By Craig CalcaterraDec 6, 2017, 12:47 PM EST
Yesterday it was reported that the Texas Rangers signed Mike Minor, late of the Kansas City Royals bullpen. Today Jeff Passan of Yahoo has the contract details: it’s a three-year, $28 million deal and Minor gets a no-trade clause covering ten teams.

That’s a pretty nifty contract for a guy who missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to shoulder issues. Minor remade himself as a power reliever in Kansas City last year, however, pitching 65 games and posting a 2.55 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 88/22 in 77.2 innings. The Rangers plan to use him as a starter, though, which was what he was before latching on with the Royals.

A nice deal for a guy following two years on the DL and one make-good season under his belt.

 