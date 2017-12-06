Braves sign Christian Colon

The Atlanta Braves have signed infielder Christian Colon to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. This deal, significant because it’s literally the only baseball news happening, was first reported by Robert Murray of FanRag sports.

Colon batted just .160/.236/.180 in 57 plate appearances with the Royals and Marlins, but people put up with all manner of offensive ineptness in the name of a utilityman. Colon has played short, second and third. Given that the Braves are likely to sport an eight-man bullpen, versatility is important for their small bench.

I haven’t checked yet, but I bet the Braves lead all of baseball in having players named either “Christian” or “Colon” in the course of baseball history. Someone with some time on their hands needs to track that down for me.

