Tigers sign Leonys Martin

The Tigers announced a handful of signings on Tuesday, one of which was outfielder Leonys Martin. It’s a major league deal worth $1.75 million for one year, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

Martin, 29, spent last season with the Mariners and Cubs. He appeared in 49 games and put up a meager .172/.232/.281 triple-slash line across 138 plate appearances. However, Martin still plays good defense and he’s hit better in the past, so he still has a shot at claiming the starting center field job.

Other players the Tigers signed on Tuesday — all to minor league deals with invitations to spring training — were catcher Derek Norris, pitcher Enrique Burgos, first baseman Edwin Espinal, and outfielder Jim Adduci.

