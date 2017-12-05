Rangers sign Mike Minor, plan to make him a starter

The Texas Rangers have agreed to a multi-year contract with lefty Mike Minor. It’s not final yet, as it’s pending a physical. Terms are not known.
Minor was fantastic out of the Royals’ bullpen in 2017, pitching 65 games and posting a 2.55 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 88/22 in 77.2 innings. The Rangers, however, are reportedly planning on using him as a starter, which is all he ever was prior to 2017. His health is what knocked him out of that role to begin with — he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to labrum surgery, but he seemed sound this past year. If there is concern about his durability, he can always return to the pen, of course.
On Monday, the Yankees announced that the signing of new manager Aaron Boone was made official. The former ESPN broadcaster signed a three-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season.
Boone becomes just the third different manager the Yankees have had dating back to 1996. He had no previous managerial experience at any level. Joe Girardi, who managed the team from 2008-17, reportedly wasn’t connecting with the team’s younger players. Apparently, the Yankees believe Boone will be better suited to achieve that.
Boone was selected over Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. The Yankees also interviewed Carlos Beltran, Eric Wedge, Chris Woodward, and Rob Thomson.