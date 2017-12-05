Indians ink Dan Otero to two-year, $2.5 million extension

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Indians announced on Tuesday that the club signed reliever Dan Otero to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with a club option for 2020. He’ll earn $1.1 million in 2018, $1.3 million in 2019, and the option is worth $1.5 million with a $100,000 buyout.

Otero, 32, has been a key member of the Indians’ bullpen over the past two seasons, compiling an aggregate 2.14 ERA with a 95/19 K/BB ratio in 130 2/3 innings.

With the Indians losing Bryan Shaw to free agency, Otero could see some higher leverage innings in 2018. He was mostly used in lower-leverage situations the past two seasons.

