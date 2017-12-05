Indians ink Dan Otero to two-year, $2.5 million extension

The Indians announced on Tuesday that the club signed reliever Dan Otero to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with a club option for 2020. He’ll earn $1.1 million in 2018, $1.3 million in 2019, and the option is worth $1.5 million with a $100,000 buyout.
Otero, 32, has been a key member of the Indians’ bullpen over the past two seasons, compiling an aggregate 2.14 ERA with a 95/19 K/BB ratio in 130 2/3 innings.
With the Indians losing Bryan Shaw to free agency, Otero could see some higher leverage innings in 2018. He was mostly used in lower-leverage situations the past two seasons.
The Tigers announced a handful of signings on Tuesday, one of which was outfielder Leonys Martin. It’s a major league deal worth $1.75 million for one year, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.
Martin, 29, spent last season with the Mariners and Cubs. He appeared in 49 games and put up a meager .172/.232/.281 triple-slash line across 138 plate appearances. However, Martin still plays good defense and he’s hit better in the past, so he still has a shot at claiming the starting center field job.
Other players the Tigers signed on Tuesday — all to minor league deals with invitations to spring training — were catcher Derek Norris, pitcher Enrique Burgos, first baseman Edwin Espinal, and outfielder Jim Adduci.