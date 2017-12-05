Cardinals sign Miles Mikolas

The St. Louis Cardinals signed righty Miles Mikolas to a two-year, $15.5 million contract.

Mikolas, who pitched for the Padres and Rangers from 2012-14 has spent the past three seasons in Japan, where he’s done pretty darn well for himself, posting a 2.18 ERA and 378/69 K/BB ratio in 424.2 innings for the Yomiuri Giants.

He’ll be a starter in St. Louis, as he was in Japan. In his first go-around in MLB he pitched in 37 games, starting only 10 to pretty poor results. One would guess his time and improvement across the Pacific will produce better results than before.

