Cardinals sign Miles Mikolas

The St. Louis Cardinals signed righty Miles Mikolas to a two-year, $15.5 million contract.
Mikolas, who pitched for the Padres and Rangers from 2012-14 has spent the past three seasons in Japan, where he’s done pretty darn well for himself, posting a 2.18 ERA and 378/69 K/BB ratio in 424.2 innings for the Yomiuri Giants.
He’ll be a starter in St. Louis, as he was in Japan. In his first go-around in MLB he pitched in 37 games, starting only 10 to pretty poor results. One would guess his time and improvement across the Pacific will produce better results than before.
The Indians announced on Tuesday that the club signed reliever Dan Otero to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with a club option for 2020. He’ll earn $1.1 million in 2018, $1.3 million in 2019, and the option is worth $1.5 million with a $100,000 buyout.
Otero, 32, has been a key member of the Indians’ bullpen over the past two seasons, compiling an aggregate 2.14 ERA with a 95/19 K/BB ratio in 130 2/3 innings.
With the Indians losing Bryan Shaw to free agency, Otero could see some higher leverage innings in 2018. He was mostly used in lower-leverage situations the past two seasons.