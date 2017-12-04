Yankees make hiring of Aaron Boone official

On Monday, the Yankees announced that the signing of new manager Aaron Boone was made official. The former ESPN broadcaster signed a three-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season.

Boone becomes just the third different manager the Yankees have had dating back to 1996. He had no previous managerial experience at any level. Joe Girardi, who managed the team from 2008-17, reportedly wasn’t connecting with the team’s younger players. Apparently, the Yankees believe Boone will be better suited to achieve that.

Boone was selected over Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. The Yankees also interviewed Carlos Beltran, Eric Wedge, Chris Woodward, and Rob Thomson.

