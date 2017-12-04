Report: Phillies have received trade offers for Freddy Galvis and Cesar Hernandez

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the Phillies have received trade offers for shortstop Freddy Galvis and second baseman Cesar Hernandez. Those offers, however, haven’t been to the club’s liking.

Both Galvis and Hernandez were tendered contracts ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline. Both are expendable, though, with J.P. Crawford at shortstop and top propsect Scott Kingery at second. That being said, the Phillies are content going into spring training with a surfeit of middle infielders.

Galvis, 28, hit .255/.309/.382 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI in 663 plate appearances this past season, appearing in all 162 games. While his offensive skills are lacking, he plays superb defense at shortstop and has versatility, having also played second and third base as well as the outfield during his six-year career.

Hernandez, 27, finished the season batting .294/.373/.421 with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 85 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 577 plate appearances. Like Galvis, Hernandez plays plus defense and has versatility, but he also runs the bases well.

The Padres are believed to have interest in Galvis while the Angels continue to have interest in Hernandez.

