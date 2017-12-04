Getty Images

Omar Vizquel is now a White Sox minor league manager

By Craig Calcaterra Dec 4, 2017
Omar Vizquel was let go as the Tigers first base coach when the club shuffled its coaching staff, but he has found a new job in one of his old organizations: the White Sox have hired him to manage their Class A affiliate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Vizquel, who played for the White Sox from 2010-2011, interviewed for the Tigers vacant manager job following Brad Ausmus’ exit. The next time he interviews for such a gig he’ll have some managerial experience to offer. In the meantime, he’ll be managing some young guys in the White Sox’ stocked farm system.

He may need to ask for a couple of days off in July, though, as so far he’s getting strong Hall of Fame voting support on his first year on the ballot and may need to make a quick trip to Cooperstown.

Yankees make hiring of Aaron Boone official


By Bill Baer Dec 4, 2017
On Monday, the Yankees announced that the signing of new manager Aaron Boone was made official. The former ESPN broadcaster signed a three-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season.

Boone becomes just the third different manager the Yankees have had dating back to 1996. He had no previous managerial experience at any level. Joe Girardi, who managed the team from 2008-17, reportedly wasn’t connecting with the team’s younger players. Apparently, the Yankees believe Boone will be better suited to achieve that.

Boone was selected over Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. The Yankees also interviewed Carlos Beltran, Eric Wedge, Chris Woodward, and Rob Thomson.