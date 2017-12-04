Omar Vizquel is now a White Sox minor league manager

Omar Vizquel was let go as the Tigers first base coach when the club shuffled its coaching staff, but he has found a new job in one of his old organizations: the White Sox have hired him to manage their Class A affiliate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Vizquel, who played for the White Sox from 2010-2011, interviewed for the Tigers vacant manager job following Brad Ausmus’ exit. The next time he interviews for such a gig he’ll have some managerial experience to offer. In the meantime, he’ll be managing some young guys in the White Sox’ stocked farm system.

He may need to ask for a couple of days off in July, though, as so far he’s getting strong Hall of Fame voting support on his first year on the ballot and may need to make a quick trip to Cooperstown.

