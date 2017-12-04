Getty Images

A Giancarlo Stanton deal is not imminent

By Craig CalcaterraDec 4, 2017, 2:37 PM EST
1 Comment

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that a trade involving Giancarlo Stanton “isn’t close to completion.”

Stanton has had meetings with the Giants and Cardinals over the past few days, and it has been reported that a framework for a deal is in place with each team, but Crasnick writes that it’s “a complicated transaction with a lot of moving pieces.” Nothing, of course, happens until Stanton agrees to waive his no-trade clause. Multiple reports have said that Stanton wants to go to the Dodgers and is holding out to see if they enter the sweepstakes, but there is no strong reason to believe they’re particularly interested at present.

The Winter Meetings are next week. In recent years we’ve seen a lot of big deals in the weekend leading up to them, so perhaps things will get moving in the next couple of days.

Yankees make hiring of Aaron Boone official

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 4, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
1 Comment

On Monday, the Yankees announced that the signing of new manager Aaron Boone was made official. The former ESPN broadcaster signed a three-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season.

Boone becomes just the third different manager the Yankees have had dating back to 1996. He had no previous managerial experience at any level. Joe Girardi, who managed the team from 2008-17, reportedly wasn’t connecting with the team’s younger players. Apparently, the Yankees believe Boone will be better suited to achieve that.

Boone was selected over Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. The Yankees also interviewed Carlos Beltran, Eric Wedge, Chris Woodward, and Rob Thomson.