A Giancarlo Stanton deal is not imminent

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that a trade involving Giancarlo Stanton “isn’t close to completion.”

Stanton has had meetings with the Giants and Cardinals over the past few days, and it has been reported that a framework for a deal is in place with each team, but Crasnick writes that it’s “a complicated transaction with a lot of moving pieces.” Nothing, of course, happens until Stanton agrees to waive his no-trade clause. Multiple reports have said that Stanton wants to go to the Dodgers and is holding out to see if they enter the sweepstakes, but there is no strong reason to believe they’re particularly interested at present.

The Winter Meetings are next week. In recent years we’ve seen a lot of big deals in the weekend leading up to them, so perhaps things will get moving in the next couple of days.

