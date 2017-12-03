Report: Shohei Ohtani won’t sign with the Yankees

The Yankees will not be signing Shohei Ohtani, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. Ohtani’s representatives informed the Yankees that they will not be invited to make an in-person presentation. GM Brian Cashman said the news was “disappointing.”
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Giants and Mariners are two teams still in the running for Ohtani. And according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Ohtani apparently prefers a smaller market on the West coast. The Mariners are believed to be the favorite. Cashman said he’d be excited if he were the GM of a West coast team in a smaller market.
Prior to Sunday, the Yankees were believed to be the favorites to land Ohtani as they had the second-largest amount of international spending money ($3.5 million) behind the Rangers ($3.55 million).
Other teams eliminated from the Ohtani sweepstakes: Red Sox, Pirates, Brewers, Blue Jays, Athletics, Twins, Diamondbacks, Mets, White Sox, Cardinals, Rays, Braves, Nationals.
The Marlins have been inching toward a trade for outfielder and super-slugger Giancarlo Stanton this offseason, and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the club has agreed to a “general framework” for trade proposals from both the Giants and Cardinals. The agreement laid the groundwork for the meetings Stanton attended with the teams last week, and Morosi points out that they would have lost leverage if Stanton had accepted one deal over the other.
Stanton’s pool of suitors is thought to be as wide as five or six teams, but the Giants, Cardinals and Dodgers have emerged as the clear frontrunners so far. Neither the Giants nor the Cardinals are entirely certain that the outfielder would be willing to waive his full no-trade rights to make a deal work, however, and Morosi adds that Stanton has enough control over the situation that he could even postpone his final decision until next summer.
Both the Giants and Cardinals are well-positioned to make compelling cases: the Giants have reportedly offered to take on all of Stanton’s remaining $295 million salary and would greatly benefit from an upgraded outfield, while the Cardinals have excellent prospects to offer and could use a power bat to anchor the middle of their lineup. The slugger is still thought to favor the Dodgers, perhaps because of their recent success and proximity to his home in Los Angeles, but the team may be gun-shy after struggling to remain below the luxury tax threshold.