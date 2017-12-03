Dallas Keuchel has minor left foot sprain

Astros’ left-hander Dallas Keuchel is dealing with a minor left foot sprain, TMZ Sports was the first to report on Sunday. Keuchel was seen sporting a boot on his foot and has chalked the injury up to an incident during the club’s World Series parade last month.
The good news? There’s nothing to indicate that the lefty will miss any playing time as a result. He weathered far worse during the regular season, landing on the 10-day disabled list twice and missing over 60 days with a pinched nerve in his neck.
Keuchel, 29, completed his sixth run with the Astros in 2017. When healthy, he went 14-5 in 23 starts, producing a 2.90 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 through 145 2/3 innings and taking home his second career All-Star nomination.
The Yankees will not be signing Shohei Ohtani, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. Ohtani’s representatives informed the Yankees that they will not be invited to make an in-person presentation. GM Brian Cashman said the news was “disappointing.”
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Giants and Mariners are two teams still in the running for Ohtani. And according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Ohtani apparently prefers a smaller market on the West coast. The Mariners are believed to be the favorite. Cashman said he’d be excited if he were the GM of a West coast team in a smaller market.
Prior to Sunday, the Yankees were believed to be the favorites to land Ohtani as they had the second-largest amount of international spending money ($3.5 million) behind the Rangers ($3.55 million).
Other teams eliminated from the Ohtani sweepstakes: Red Sox, Pirates, Brewers, Blue Jays, Athletics, Twins, Diamondbacks, Mets, White Sox, Cardinals, Rays, Braves, Nationals.