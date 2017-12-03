Dallas Keuchel has minor left foot sprain

Astros’ left-hander Dallas Keuchel is dealing with a minor left foot sprain, TMZ Sports was the first to report on Sunday. Keuchel was seen sporting a boot on his foot and has chalked the injury up to an incident during the club’s World Series parade last month.

The good news? There’s nothing to indicate that the lefty will miss any playing time as a result. He weathered far worse during the regular season, landing on the 10-day disabled list twice and missing over 60 days with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Keuchel, 29, completed his sixth run with the Astros in 2017. When healthy, he went 14-5 in 23 starts, producing a 2.90 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 through 145 2/3 innings and taking home his second career All-Star nomination.

