Yankees are done interviewing managerial candidates

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman met the press at a charity event this morning and said that the Yankees are finished interviewing managerial candidates. Which means that, barring something crazy, one of these men are going to be the next Yankees manager:
- Carlos Beltran;
- Aaron Boone;
- Rob Thomson;
- Eric Wedge;
- Chris Woodward; or
- Hensley Meulens
Beltran was the last to interview, meeting with the Yankees on Wednesday. The rest of them interviewed before Thanksgiving. The Yankees made the process far more public than most teams do as they wanted to use each candidates’ post-interview interaction with the press as part of the interview process itself. Which makes a lot of sense given that meeting the press is a huge part of a manager’s job.
None of the candidates stepped on it during their post-interview, um, interviews, and no one has leaked from inside Yankees HQ about the relative standings of the candidates, so your guess is as good as mine as who will take over the helm for the Bombers.
Major League Baseball and the MLBPA just released their annual drug report, as required by the Joint Drug Agreement.
The notable numbers, which cover the period starting when the 2016 World Series ended until the 2017 World Series ended:
- The total number of drug tests that were conducted during the 2017 Reporting Period was 10,237. Of this total number, 8,235 were urine samples for PEDs, stimulants and DHEA. There were 2,002 blood samples for HGH.
- There were seven positive tests for players on 40-man rosters. Five for PEDs, two for stimulants;
- 106 players were given therapeutic use exceptions which allow them to take otherwise banned drugs such as Adderall. Of these, 103 were for ADD, one was for azoospermia, which is a fertility disorder, one was for hypertension and one was for idiopathic hypersomnia, which is a sleep disorder in which a person is excessively sleepy during the day.’
As we always note, the number of players who got exemptions for ADD drugs is a bit higher than the occurrence of ADD in the population at large. But hey, if MLB is happy with the doctor’s notes they get, it’s good enough for me.