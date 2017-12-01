The Yankees are done interviewing managerial candidates

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman met the press at a charity event this morning and said that the Yankees are finished interviewing managerial candidates. Which means that, barring something crazy, one of these men are going to be the next Yankees manager:
- Carlos Beltran;
- Aaron Boone;
- Rob Thomson;
- Eric Wedge;
- Chris Woodward; or
- Hensley Meulens
Beltran was the last to interview, meeting with the Yankees on Wednesday. The rest of them interviewed before Thanksgiving. The Yankees made the process far more public than most teams do as they wanted to use each candidates’ post-interview interaction with the press as part of the interview process itself. Which makes a lot of sense given that meeting the press is a huge part of a manager’s job.
None of the candidates stepped on it during their post-interview, um, interviews, and no one has leaked from inside Yankees HQ about the relative standings of the candidates, so your guess is as good as mine as who will take over the helm for the Bombers.
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are open to the idea of bringing back Jay Bruce if it’s on a three-year contract. Puma says, however, that Bruce is looking for a five-year deal.
It seems pretty dang unlikely that Bruce will get five years from anyone, of course, but this is how negotiating works.
Bruce spent part of 2016 and part of 2017 with the Mets. The part of 2017 he didn’t spend with the Mets he spent in Cleveland, which is where new Mets manager Mickey Callaway was, so there’s familiarity all around. Bruce hit a career-high 36 home runs last season, but his defense has degraded steadily over the years.
At the moment the Mets’ biggest need is in center field, which Bruce can’t handle, but right fielder Michael Conforto is coming off shoulder surgery and, while everyone is being optimistic about his recovery schedule, it would not be surprising at all if he was not ready to begin the regular season. That would make a place for Bruce. It’s also possible that the Mets could try Bruce at first base — he’s played three whole games there in his career — making him insurance for Dom Smith, who struggled in his first taste of the majors and may or may not be the Mets’ future first baseman.