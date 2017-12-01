Report: Yankees to hire Aaron Boone as manager

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Yankees have hired Aaron Boone as the club’s new manager. The Yankees have not yet made an official announcement. Boone and Giants bench coach Hensley Meuelens were believed to be the finalists for the job as Friday evening approached.
Boone, 44, had been a broadcaster for ESPN on Sunday Night Baseball since 2010. He played in the majors over parts of 12 seasons from 1997-2009 with the Reds, Indians, Nationals, Yankees, Astros, and Marlins.
Boone replaces Joe Girardi, who managed the Yankees from 2008-17. The Yankees were surprisingly competitive this past season, going 91-71 and winning the AL Wild Card game. They ultimately lost the ALCS to the Astros in seven games. Needless to say, it was shocking when the Yankees decided to let Girardi go. He reportedly had not been able to connect with the younger players.
Boone doesn’t have any coaching experience at any level. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact he will have on a relatively young team now facing expectations of winning.
Major League Baseball and the MLBPA just released their annual drug report, as required by the Joint Drug Agreement.
The notable numbers, which cover the period starting when the 2016 World Series ended until the 2017 World Series ended:
- The total number of drug tests that were conducted during the 2017 Reporting Period was 10,237. Of this total number, 8,235 were urine samples for PEDs, stimulants and DHEA. There were 2,002 blood samples for HGH.
- There were seven positive tests for players on 40-man rosters. Five for PEDs, two for stimulants;
- 106 players were given therapeutic use exceptions which allow them to take otherwise banned drugs such as Adderall. Of these, 103 were for ADD, one was for azoospermia, which is a fertility disorder, one was for hypertension and one was for idiopathic hypersomnia, which is a sleep disorder in which a person is excessively sleepy during the day.’
As we always note, the number of players who got exemptions for ADD drugs is a bit higher than the occurrence of ADD in the population at large. But hey, if MLB is happy with the doctor’s notes they get, it’s good enough for me.