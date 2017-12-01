Report: Yankees to hire Aaron Boone as manager

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Yankees have hired Aaron Boone as the club’s new manager. The Yankees have not yet made an official announcement. Boone and Giants bench coach Hensley Meuelens were believed to be the finalists for the job as Friday evening approached.

Boone, 44, had been a broadcaster for ESPN on Sunday Night Baseball since 2010. He played in the majors over parts of 12 seasons from 1997-2009 with the Reds, Indians, Nationals, Yankees, Astros, and Marlins.

Boone replaces Joe Girardi, who managed the Yankees from 2008-17. The Yankees were surprisingly competitive this past season, going 91-71 and winning the AL Wild Card game. They ultimately lost the ALCS to the Astros in seven games. Needless to say, it was shocking when the Yankees decided to let Girardi go. He reportedly had not been able to connect with the younger players.

Boone doesn’t have any coaching experience at any level. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact he will have on a relatively young team now facing expectations of winning.

