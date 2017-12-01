Getty Images

Mets want Jay Bruce for three years; he’d like five

By Craig CalcaterraDec 1, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are open to the idea of bringing back Jay Bruce if it’s on a three-year contract. Puma says, however, that Bruce is looking for a five-year deal.

It seems pretty dang unlikely that Bruce will get five years from anyone, of course, but this is how negotiating works.

Bruce spent part of 2016 and part of 2017 with the Mets. The part of 2017 he didn’t spend with the Mets he spent in Cleveland, which is where new Mets manager Mickey Callaway was, so there’s familiarity all around. Bruce hit a career-high 36 home runs last season, but his defense has degraded steadily over the years.

At the moment the Mets’ biggest need is in center field, which Bruce can’t handle, but right fielder Michael Conforto is coming off shoulder surgery and, while everyone is being optimistic about his recovery schedule, it would not be surprising at all if he was not ready to begin the regular season. That would make a place for Bruce. It’s also possible that the Mets could try Bruce at first base — he’s played three whole games there in his career — making him insurance for Dom Smith, who struggled in his first taste of the majors and may or may not be the Mets’ future first baseman.

Major League Baseball releases its annual drug report

By Craig CalcaterraDec 1, 2017, 3:29 PM EST
Major League Baseball and the MLBPA just released their annual drug report, as required by the Joint Drug Agreement.

The notable numbers, which cover the period starting when the 2016 World Series ended until the 2017 World Series ended:

  • The total number of drug tests that were conducted during the 2017 Reporting Period was 10,237. Of this total number, 8,235 were urine samples for PEDs, stimulants and DHEA. There were 2,002 blood samples for HGH.
  • There were seven positive tests for players on 40-man rosters. Five for PEDs, two for stimulants;
  • 106 players were given therapeutic use exceptions which allow them to take otherwise banned drugs such as Adderall. Of these, 103 were for ADD, one was for azoospermia, which is a fertility disorder, one was for hypertension and one was for idiopathic hypersomnia, which is a sleep disorder in which a person is excessively sleepy during the day.’

As we always note, the number of players who got exemptions for ADD drugs is a bit higher than the occurrence of ADD in the population at large. But hey, if MLB is happy with the doctor’s notes they get, it’s good enough for me.