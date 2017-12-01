Greg Holland and Mike Moustakas win Comeback Player of the Year Awards

Major League Baseball just announced that Rockies closer Greg Holland and Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas have been named 2017 Comeback Players of the Year. The Comeback Player of the Year Awards are presented annually to one player in each League who has “re-emerged on the field during the season.” They are voted on by MLB.com’s beat writers.

Holland missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery but came back with the Rockies to collect 41 saves and went 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA while striking out 70 batters and walking 26 over 57.1 innings pitched. He was an NL All-Star and a two-time reliever of the month this past season.

Moustakas, who was limited to 26 games in 2016 after tearing his ACL, came back to hit .272 with 38 home runs, 85 RBI and 75 runs scored over 148 games while posting a .521 slugging percentage.

Both Holland and Moustakas are free agents.

