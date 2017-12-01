Chicago White Sox sign Welington Castillo

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Chicago White Sox have signed free agent catcher Welington Castillo. The deal is for two years with a club option. The deal is for $15 million guaranteed and $8 million on the third year option.

Castillo hit .282/.323/.490 last year with 20 home runs in 96 games for the Orioles last year. Chicago is not new to him, as he came up and played with the Cubs for six seasons before stops in Arizona, Seattle and Baltimore. For his career he’s a .259/.319/.428 hitter, which gives him an even 100 OPS+. That’s pretty useful if your defense is good. Last year he led the AL in gunning down 49% of would-be base stealers. His framing was excellent in 2017 too, though in the past, not so much.

