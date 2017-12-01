Chicago White Sox sign Welington Castillo

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Chicago White Sox have signed free agent catcher Welington Castillo. The deal is for two years with a club option. The deal is for $15 million guaranteed and $8 million on the third year option.
Castillo hit .282/.323/.490 last year with 20 home runs in 96 games for the Orioles last year. Chicago is not new to him, as he came up and played with the Cubs for six seasons before stops in Arizona, Seattle and Baltimore. For his career he’s a .259/.319/.428 hitter, which gives him an even 100 OPS+. That’s pretty useful if your defense is good. Last year he led the AL in gunning down 49% of would-be base stealers. His framing was excellent in 2017 too, though in the past, not so much.
Major League Baseball and the MLBPA just released their annual drug report, as required by the Joint Drug Agreement.
The notable numbers, which cover the period starting when the 2016 World Series ended until the 2017 World Series ended:
- The total number of drug tests that were conducted during the 2017 Reporting Period was 10,237. Of this total number, 8,235 were urine samples for PEDs, stimulants and DHEA. There were 2,002 blood samples for HGH.
- There were seven positive tests for players on 40-man rosters. Five for PEDs, two for stimulants;
- 106 players were given therapeutic use exceptions which allow them to take otherwise banned drugs such as Adderall. Of these, 103 were for ADD, one was for azoospermia, which is a fertility disorder, one was for hypertension and one was for idiopathic hypersomnia, which is a sleep disorder in which a person is excessively sleepy during the day.’
As we always note, the number of players who got exemptions for ADD drugs is a bit higher than the occurrence of ADD in the population at large. But hey, if MLB is happy with the doctor’s notes they get, it’s good enough for me.