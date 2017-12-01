Blue Jays acquire shortstop Aledmys Diaz from the Cardinals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm reports that the Cardinals have traded shortstop Aledmys Diaz to the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman.

Diaz, 27, finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2016. His 2017 left a lot to be desired, batting .259/.290/.392 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 301 plate appearances. Diaz was demoted to Triple-A Memphis during the season.

Diaz won’t become eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season and won’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, so the Jays will have a cost-controlled infielder for many years.

Woodman, 22, was selected by the Jays in the second round of the 2016 draft. This past season, with Single-A Lansing, he hit .240/.320/.378 in 414 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill