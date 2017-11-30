Sportsnet fires former major leaguer Gregg Zaun for inappropriate conduct in the workplace

Add former major league catcher Gregg Zaun to the list of high profile men losing their jobs for inappropriate conduct in the workplace. Andrew Pinsent of NEWS 95.7 Halifax reports that Sportsnet has fired Zaun, who was an on-air personality, following an investigation spurred by several women coming forward with complaints.

A public statement from president Rick Brace read:

This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behaviour and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace. After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately. This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy.

Zaun, 46, has never been a stranger to controversy. In February 2015, he came out in favor of hazing younger players. Later that year, he went after the late Yordano Ventura, saying, “Show some respect and stop writing checks with your mouth that your skinny ass can’t cash.”

Last year, Zaun was introduced on-air with the term “manalyst” before ranting about how then-new rules implemented to improve player safety were turning baseball into a “sissy” game. Zaun also used the word “sissy” pejoratively on Twitter a bunch. Other cursory searches of his Twitter account show consistent casual misogyny. Those who have followed Zaun’s post-playing career at all will not be shocked at the latest news.

Zaun spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors. His longest tenure came with the Blue Jays, spending five years with the team from 2004-08.

