Sportsnet fires former major leaguer Gregg Zaun for inappropriate conduct in the workplace

By Bill BaerNov 30, 2017, 7:55 PM EST
Add former major league catcher Gregg Zaun to the list of high profile men losing their jobs for inappropriate conduct in the workplace. Andrew Pinsent of NEWS 95.7 Halifax reports that Sportsnet has fired Zaun, who was an on-air personality, following an investigation spurred by several women coming forward with complaints.

A public statement from president Rick Brace read:

This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behaviour and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace. After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately. This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy.

Zaun, 46, has never been a stranger to controversy. In February 2015, he came out in favor of hazing younger players. Later that year, he went after the late Yordano Ventura, saying, “Show some respect and stop writing checks with your mouth that your skinny ass can’t cash.”

Last year, Zaun was introduced on-air with the term “manalyst” before ranting about how then-new rules implemented to improve player safety were turning baseball into a “sissy” game. Zaun also used the word “sissy” pejoratively on Twitter a bunch. Other cursory searches of his Twitter account show consistent casual misogyny. Those who have followed Zaun’s post-playing career at all will not be shocked at the latest news.

Zaun spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors. His longest tenure came with the Blue Jays, spending five years with the team from 2004-08.

Braves, Rex Brothers avoid arbitration

By Bill BaerNov 30, 2017, 7:35 PM EST
David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves and reliever Rex Brothers have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

Brothers, who turns 30 years old next month, was eligible for arbitration for the second of three years. He pitched in only 27 games last season with ugly results, posting a 7.23 ERA with a 33/12 K/BB ratio across 23 2/3 innings.

Brothers was once a dominant reliever with the Rockies, peaking in 2013 when he compiled a 1.74 ERA across 67 1/3 innings. His 2017 strikeout rate suggests he still has some dominance in his arm and the Braves are taking essentially no-risk in keeping him around. Brothers will still need to have a strong spring showing to earn a spot in the bullpen.