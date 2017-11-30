Getty Images

Report: Marlins would accept Joe Panik and two prospects for Giancarlo Stanton

By Craig CalcaterraNov 30, 2017, 3:18 PM EST
Yesterday Jon Morosi reported that the Giants would be willing to take on nearly all of Giancarlo Stanton‘s contract in exchange for the Marlins’ slugger. Today Morosi reports what the Marlins would accept in return.

It’s substantially similar to an offer the Giants reportedly made to the Marlins in the past: second baseman Joe Panik and top prospects Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw. Morosi says that’d be enough if the Giants committed to taking on at least $250 million of Stanton’s salary.

Paink you know: He’s 27 and has a career line of .282/.345/. 408 in four seasons as the Giants second baseman. That’s nifty, and he’s a fan favorite, but it’s not the sort of thing you hold on to if it means getting the game’s best slugger.

Beede, the Giants first round pick of the 2014 draft, was a top-100 prospect as a starter heading into 2017, but had a poor campaign at Triple-A in his age-24 season, suggesting that the bloom is off of that rose to some extent. Shaw, their first round pick in 2015, hit a nice .292/.346/.525 with 24 homers across Double-A and Triple-A as a 23-year-old this past season. Not a couple of bad players from a thin system, but certainly worth parting ways with for Stanton. The money is a big thing, obviously, but the Giants have an extraordinarily profitable club in recent years. They can afford him.

For the Marlins, this looks like a poor haul for the NL MVP, but as we’ve said many times recently, they seem to be driven primarily by financial considerations in all of this. Marlins fans may enjoy Panik for a bit and may one day enjoy Beede and Shaw on the big league roster, but nowhere near as much as they’ve enjoyed Stanton or, for that matter, nowhere near as much as the team’s owners will enjoy saying money.

All in all, this is starting to sound like the framework of a real deal and not just a rumor. Stay tuned.

Braves, Rex Brothers avoid arbitration

By Bill BaerNov 30, 2017, 7:35 PM EST
David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves and reliever Rex Brothers have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

Brothers, who turns 30 years old next month, was eligible for arbitration for the second of three years. He pitched in only 27 games last season with ugly results, posting a 7.23 ERA with a 33/12 K/BB ratio across 23 2/3 innings.

Brothers was once a dominant reliever with the Rockies, peaking in 2013 when he compiled a 1.74 ERA across 67 1/3 innings. His 2017 strikeout rate suggests he still has some dominance in his arm and the Braves are taking essentially no-risk in keeping him around. Brothers will still need to have a strong spring showing to earn a spot in the bullpen.