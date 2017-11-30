Getty Images

Nelson Cruz wins the Edgar Martinez DH of the year award

By Craig CalcaterraNov 30, 2017, 2:14 PM EST
Major League Baseball announced this afternoon that Nelson Cruz has been voted the winner of the 2017 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. It’s the first time he’s won the award. He’s the third Seattle Mariner to take the honor, following Martinez himself, who won it five times, and Willie Horton who won it in 1979.

Cruz hit .293/.378/.556 with 38 homers, 114 RBI, 28 doubles and 88 runs scored in 142 games.  Edwin Encarnacion of the Cleveland Indians finished second in the voting. Ballots are cast by club beat writers, broadcasters and AL public relations departments with nominees including all players with a minimum of 100 at-bats as a designated hitter.

Neither the DH nor the DH award are new — each just completed their 44th season — but the Outstanding Designated Hitter Award was renamed the Edgar Martinez award in 2004. Here are the past award winners:

1973 – Orlando Cepeda (Boston)
1974 – Tommy Davis (Baltimore)
1975 – Willie Horton (Detroit)
1976 – Hal McRae (Kansas City)
1977 – Jim Rice (Boston)
1978 – Rusty Staub (Detroit)
1979 – Willie Horton (Seattle)
1980 – Hal McRae (Kansas City)
1981 – Greg Luzinski (Chicago)
1982 – Hal McRae (Kansas City)
1983 – Greg Luzinski (Chicago)
1984 – Dave Kingman (Oakland)
1985 – Don Baylor (New York)
1986 – Don Baylor (Boston)
1987 – Harold Baines (Chicago)
1988 – Harold Baines (Chicago)
1989 – Dave Parker (Oakland)
1990 – Dave Parker (Milwaukee)
1991 – Chili Davis (Minnesota)
1992 – Dave Winfield (Toronto)
1993 – Paul Molitor (Toronto)
1994 – Not awarded
1995 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1996 – Paul Molitor (Minnesota)
1997 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1998 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1999 – Rafael Palmeiro (Texas)
2000 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
2001 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
2002 – Ellis Burks (Cleveland)
2003 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2004 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2005 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2006 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2007 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2008 – Aubrey Huff (Baltimore)
2009 – Adam Lind (Toronto)
2010 – Vladimir Guerrero (Texas)
2011 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2012 – Billy Butler (Kansas City)
2013 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2014 – Victor Martinez (Detroit)
2015 – Kendrys Morales (Kansas City)
2016 David Ortiz (Boston)

Braves, Rex Brothers avoid arbitration

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 30, 2017, 7:35 PM EST
David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves and reliever Rex Brothers have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

Brothers, who turns 30 years old next month, was eligible for arbitration for the second of three years. He pitched in only 27 games last season with ugly results, posting a 7.23 ERA with a 33/12 K/BB ratio across 23 2/3 innings.

Brothers was once a dominant reliever with the Rockies, peaking in 2013 when he compiled a 1.74 ERA across 67 1/3 innings. His 2017 strikeout rate suggests he still has some dominance in his arm and the Braves are taking essentially no-risk in keeping him around. Brothers will still need to have a strong spring showing to earn a spot in the bullpen.