Braves, Rex Brothers avoid arbitration

David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves and reliever Rex Brothers have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

Brothers, who turns 30 years old next month, was eligible for arbitration for the second of three years. He pitched in only 27 games last season with ugly results, posting a 7.23 ERA with a 33/12 K/BB ratio across 23 2/3 innings.

Brothers was once a dominant reliever with the Rockies, peaking in 2013 when he compiled a 1.74 ERA across 67 1/3 innings. His 2017 strikeout rate suggests he still has some dominance in his arm and the Braves are taking essentially no-risk in keeping him around. Brothers will still need to have a strong spring showing to earn a spot in the bullpen.

