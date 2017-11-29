The Yankees interviewed Carlos Beltran as a potential manager

Outfielder Carlos Beltran retired at the age of 40 after finally winning a championship with the Astros this past season. Almost immediately, rumors began to pop up about Beltran becoming a manager. Two weeks ago, it sounded like that might be something in the near future for Beltran, just not in 2018.

Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News, however, reports that the Yankees interviewed Beltran for the club’s managerial opening on Wednesday. Beltran has at least one enthusiastic supporter in his court: former teammate CC Sabathia, who said (via Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record), “His baseball IQ is off the charts. He’s got a great personality, he can get along with the guys…We have to wait and see how it shakes out here, but at some point he’s going to be a good manager for somebody.”

While other teams like the Tigers and Phillies long ago hired a new manager, the Yankees have taken their time. They are the only team without a manager and the winter meetings are almost here. The Yankees have thus far interviewed Eric Wedge, Hensley Meulens, Aaron Boone, Chris Woodward, and Rob Thomson along with Beltran.

The Yankees had a surprisingly great 2017 season, finishing 91-71 in the regular season and taking the eventual World Series champion Astros to a seventh game in the ALCS. That’s why the baseball world was shocked when the Yankees didn’t bring back Joe Girardi, citing his waning ability to connect with younger players. Whoever the Yankees hire will become just the third manager the team has had dating back to 1996.

