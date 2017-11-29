Report: Giants willing to take on all of Giancarlo Stanton’s contract

Given that the Marlins seem hellbent on shedding payroll, I have speculated for a few days now that the team willing to take on the most of Giancarlo Stanton‘s $295 million contract will be the team to which the Marlins are most likely to trade him. I suspect that’ll be the case even if they offer a lackluster package of players in return.

In light of that, a report came out a few minutes ago that suggests the Giants — clearly in on Stanton since the season ended — are the clear favorites at this point. Why? They’re willing to take it all:

From @CraigMish on @TMASTL re: #STLCards and #Stanton: I have been told the #SFGiants are willing to take on the entire contract, and that makes the Giants the favorites right now with the Cardinals in second place. I think the Giants are all-in until the end to get Stanton. — Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) November 29, 2017

A couple of weeks ago an offer of Joe Panik and top prospects Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw was reported to have been made by San Francisco. One would think that, if they’re willing to take on all $295 million of the deal, that would be more than sufficient to get things done.

At least if Stanton, who has a full no-trade clause, agrees to it.

