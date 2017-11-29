Getty Images

Report: Giants willing to take on all of Giancarlo Stanton’s contract

By Craig CalcaterraNov 29, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
Given that the Marlins seem hellbent on shedding payroll, I have speculated for a few days now that the team willing to take on the most of Giancarlo Stanton‘s $295 million contract will be the team to which the Marlins are most likely to trade him. I suspect that’ll be the case even if they offer a lackluster package of players in return.

In light of that, a report came out a few minutes ago that suggests the Giants — clearly in on Stanton since the season ended — are the clear favorites at this point. Why? They’re willing to take it all:

A couple of weeks ago an offer of Joe Panik and top prospects Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw was reported to have been made by San Francisco. One would think that, if they’re willing to take on all $295 million of the deal, that would be more than sufficient to get things done.

At least if Stanton, who has a full no-trade clause, agrees to it.

Report: Athletics sign Yusmeiro Petit to two-year, $10 million contract

By Bill BaerNov 29, 2017, 8:38 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Athletics have signed pitcher Yusmeiro Petit to a two-year, $10 million contract with a club option for a third year. He’ll earn $3.5 million in 2018 and $5.5 million in 2019. The club option for 2020 is worth $5.5 million with a $1 million buyout. The deal is pending a physical.

Petit, 33, had a terrific year pitching out of the Angels’ bullpen in 2017. He compiled a 2.76 ERA with a 101/18 K/BB ratio in a league-high 91 1/3 innings. He mostly pitched in the middle innings early in the season, but graduated to higher leverage situations as the year went on and he proved his value.

Petit gives the Angels some extra muscle in the back of the bullpen behind Blake Treinen, Liam Hendricks, and Ryan Dull. He also has experience starting and could be used out of the rotation in a pinch.