Report: Astros will “surely attempt” to trade Mike Fiers before non-tender deadline on Friday

Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Astros will “surely attempt” to trade pitcher Mike Fiers ahead of Friday’s 8 PM ET non-tender deadline.
Fiers, 32, is eligible for arbitration for the second of three years. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to earn a $5.7 million salary.
Fiers is coming off of a disappointing season despite getting a World Series ring. He finished the regular season with an 8-10 record, a 5.22 ERA, and a 146/62 K/BB ratio across 153 1/3 innings. The right-hander is obviously the weakest link in the Astros’ rotation. That they will attempt to trade him before presumably non-tendering him comes as no surprise.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Athletics have signed pitcher Yusmeiro Petit to a two-year, $10 million contract with a club option for a third year. He’ll earn $3.5 million in 2018 and $5.5 million in 2019. The club option for 2020 is worth $5.5 million with a $1 million buyout. The deal is pending a physical.
Petit, 33, had a terrific year pitching out of the Angels’ bullpen in 2017. He compiled a 2.76 ERA with a 101/18 K/BB ratio in a league-high 91 1/3 innings. He mostly pitched in the middle innings early in the season, but graduated to higher leverage situations as the year went on and he proved his value.
Petit gives the Angels some extra muscle in the back of the bullpen behind Blake Treinen, Liam Hendricks, and Ryan Dull. He also has experience starting and could be used out of the rotation in a pinch.