The Yankees will interview more managerial candidates

I can’t remember the last time a team has gone this long into the offseason without a manager, but the Yankees still don’t have one. They’re not in too much of a hurry to get one, either. They interviewed five guys for the gig before Thanksgiving and now multiple people are reporting that they’ll continue to interview more.

As far as can be told, none of the five who have already been interviewed — Aaron Boone, Rob Thomson, Eric Wedge, Chris Woodward and Hensley Meulens — have been ruled out, but the club would still like to talk to more candidates.

Earlier this offseason Brian Cashman said that the team does not necessarily need to fill the vacancy before the Winter Meetings, which begin December 10th. He, likely jokingly, said that the only real deadline was the opening of spring training. That would be sort of nuts — managers are typically at least partially involved in helping put the roster together — but in this front office-centric age, they probably have less input than they used to.

No word on who the new candidates will be. Hey, maybe it’s you?

UPDATE: Oh, here’s a new candidate:

Sources indicate that Carlos Beltran next to be interviewed for Yankees’ managers job. Sixth candidate to be considered. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) November 28, 2017

