Kyle Schwarber is on a “mission to transform his body”

Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com hears that Kyle Schwarber “has been on a mission this offseason to transform his body.”
Schwarber is only 24, but the former catcher turned outfielder may very well be on the express train to DH-ville unless he shows the Cubs that he can be a regular defender. And the Cubs — who may very well look to trade Schwarber in 2018 — will likely want to show potential trade partners that he can play defense too, so as not to limit his market.
Above all else Schwarber needs to show everyone that he can be a more consistent hitter. His terribly slow start in 2017 caused him to be demoted to the minors for a time, though he hit much better once he was recalled. If conditioning helps that, all the better.
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) A Massachusetts appeals court has dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the widow of former Major League pitcher Mark Fidrych.
Court records show the 54-year-old died of asphyxiation in 2009 after his clothing became tangled in a spinning piece of a dump truck he was working on.
Ann Pantazis filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the makers of the truck and the spinning component, arguing they did not provide sufficient warnings.
The court ruled unanimously Monday the companies did provide warnings and the equipment had no design defects. The court panel says the companies had no legal responsibility to warn of the dangers after Fidrych modified the truck.
Fidrych, nicknamed “The Bird,” played five seasons with the Detroit Tigers before his retirement in 1983.