A horse named after Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant is aiming for the Kentucky Derby

A few years back I was lucky enough to go to the Kentucky Derby. It was one of the most fun times I’ve ever had at any sporting or entertainment event. I’m not a gambler by nature so my wagers were all small and sensible. At least until the actual Derby, when I got a little carried away.

For the final race, I went a little big on a hunch, betting on a horse named “General A Rod” based solely on the name. It seemed like fate that that horse was running. At the time Alex Rodriguez was serving his Biogenesis suspension and was persona non grata. As anyone who has been reading me for a while knows, I tend to like the most hated, so I put some big (for me) money on A-Rod’s near-namesake. He finished 11th out of 19 horses. Shoulda gone with California Chrome.

In 2018 there may very well be an intentionally baseball-themed horse. From MLB.com:

Jason Loutsch is a huge Cubs fan, so when it came time to name the dark bay colt his Albaugh Family Stable bought at the Keeneland Sales in September 2016, he decided to combine the names of his two favorite players, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo . . . Soon, Bryzzo will be shipped to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla., to spend the winter training. There’s no date yet for his next race, which will likely be after Christmas. Loutsch said there’s a chance the colt could qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

Keep me away from the window.

