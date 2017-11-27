Yankees president Randy Levine hates Trump’s tax plan

Normally the political preferences and views of baseball ownership and top brass are only interesting insofar as they impact the teams they run. Yankees president Randy Levine, however, wrote a political column over at the conservative NewsMax website yesterday, however, that was fairly notable in and of itself.

Why? Because it comes out strongly against the tax plan currently being pushed by Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. That’s notable because, as we’ve noted in the past, Levine himself is, in addition to being your standard-issue wealthy executive who probably loves big tax cuts, has been one of baseball’s strongest and most vocal Donald Trump supporters.

Levine writes this, in an open letter to Trump:

When you ran and won, you ran on draining the swamp, not giving new life to it. You ran on tax cuts, not on the swamp’s idea of tax reform where special interests win. This is a plan that helps Wall Street, hedge funds, private equity managers, real estate and oil and gas partnerships and individuals who disguise income as profits or distributions . . . You were elected by people who work hard, pay their mortgages, interest and property tax, not the special interests who benefit most under this plan. A tax cut should help all. This, Mr. President, is a swamp deal.

I feel like, for as bad a piece of policy the tax plan is, it’ll pass for all of the reasons a lot of bad bills pass. But dude, when you’ve lost Randy Levine because you’re too pro-business and pro-wealthy, you’ve really done something notable.

