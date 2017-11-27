Getty Images

Yankees president Randy Levine hates Trump’s tax plan

By Craig Calcaterra Nov 27, 2017
4 Comments

Normally the political preferences and views of baseball ownership and top brass are only interesting insofar as they impact the teams they run. Yankees president Randy Levine, however, wrote a political column over at the conservative NewsMax website yesterday, however, that was fairly notable in and of itself.

Why? Because it comes out strongly against the tax plan currently being pushed by Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. That’s notable because, as we’ve noted in the past, Levine himself is, in addition to being your standard-issue wealthy executive who probably loves big tax cuts, has been one of baseball’s strongest and most vocal Donald Trump supporters.

Levine writes this, in an open letter to Trump:

When you ran and won, you ran on draining the swamp, not giving new life to it.

You ran on tax cuts, not on the swamp’s idea of tax reform where special interests win.

This is a plan that helps Wall Street, hedge funds, private equity managers, real estate and oil and gas partnerships and individuals who disguise income as profits or distributions . . . You were elected by people who work hard, pay their mortgages, interest and property tax, not the special interests who benefit most under this plan. A tax cut should help all.

This, Mr. President, is a swamp deal.

I feel like, for as bad a piece of policy the tax plan is, it’ll pass for all of the reasons a lot of bad bills pass. But dude, when you’ve lost Randy Levine because you’re too pro-business and pro-wealthy, you’ve really done something notable.

Byung Ho Park is going back to Korea


By Craig Calcaterra Nov 27, 2017


Twins 1b/DH Byung Ho Park has agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract to return to the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Park was still owed $6.5 million by the Twins, but he’ll leave that on the table. Whether that works out for him financially is an open question, but it’s pretty clear at this point that the Twins don’t have major league plans for him.

The 31-year-old hit .191/.275/.409 with 12 homers and 24 RBI in 244 plate appearances with the Twins in 2016 and spent the entire 2017 season at Triple-A Rochester where he hit .253/.308/.415 with 14 homers, 60 RBI and posted a terrible K/BB ratio in 111 games.

He was worth a shot by the Twins and he was pretty brave in taking the shot himself, but it just didn’t work out for him in the U.S.