Rangers claim Juan Centeno off waivers from the Astros

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Astros announced that the Rangers claimed catcher Juan Centeno off waivers on Monday. That creates an opening on the Astros’ 40-man roster. The Rangers’, meanwhile, have 38 players on their roster.

Centeno, 28, appeared in 22 games for the Astros this past season, batting a paltry .231/.286/.346. He will provide catching depth for the Rangers behind Robinson Chirinos and Brett Nicholas.

Centeno won’t be eligible for arbitration until next offseason and won’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.

Follow @Baer_Bill