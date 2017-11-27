Orioles sign Josh Edgin to a minor league deal

MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles have signed reliever Josh Edgin to a minor league contract.
Edgin, who turns 31 years old next month, appeared in 46 games for the Mets this past season. He put up a 3.65 ERA with a 27/18 K/BB ratio in 37 innings.
Edgin underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015. While his results in 2017 weren’t bad, his strikeout and walk rates were poor and his fastball velocity wasn’t where it used to be. That’s why the Orioles were able to get him on a relatively risk-free minor league pact.
The Astros announced that the Rangers claimed catcher Juan Centeno off waivers on Monday. That creates an opening on the Astros’ 40-man roster. The Rangers’, meanwhile, have 38 players on their roster.
Centeno, 28, appeared in 22 games for the Astros this past season, batting a paltry .231/.286/.346. He will provide catching depth for the Rangers behind Robinson Chirinos and Brett Nicholas.
Centeno won’t be eligible for arbitration until next offseason and won’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.