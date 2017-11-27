Orioles sign Josh Edgin to a minor league deal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles have signed reliever Josh Edgin to a minor league contract.

Edgin, who turns 31 years old next month, appeared in 46 games for the Mets this past season. He put up a 3.65 ERA with a 27/18 K/BB ratio in 37 innings.

Edgin underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015. While his results in 2017 weren’t bad, his strikeout and walk rates were poor and his fastball velocity wasn’t where it used to be. That’s why the Orioles were able to get him on a relatively risk-free minor league pact.

Follow @Baer_Bill