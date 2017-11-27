Dodgers sign switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to a minor league deal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports that the Dodgers have signed switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to a minor league deal.

Venditte, 32, spent the 2017 season entirely at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the affiliate of the Phillies. He pitched 69 2/3 innings, accruing a 3.36 ERA with a 69/36 K/BB ratio.

Venditte pitched in the majors briefly in 2015-16. He has a career 4.97 ERA in 50 2/3 innings in the big leagues. Though his ability to pitch with either hand is interesting, it’s unlikely he occupies any role of importance with the Dodgers. He will simply serve as bullpen depth.

