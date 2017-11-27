Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Dodgers sign switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to a minor league deal

By Bill BaerNov 27, 2017, 9:10 PM EST
SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports that the Dodgers have signed switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to a minor league deal.

Venditte, 32, spent the 2017 season entirely at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the affiliate of the Phillies. He pitched 69 2/3 innings, accruing a 3.36 ERA with a 69/36 K/BB ratio.

Venditte pitched in the majors briefly in 2015-16. He has a career 4.97 ERA in 50 2/3 innings in the big leagues. Though his ability to pitch with either hand is interesting, it’s unlikely he occupies any role of importance with the Dodgers. He will simply serve as bullpen depth.

Orioles sign Josh Edgin to a minor league deal

By Bill BaerNov 27, 2017, 7:21 PM EST
MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles have signed reliever Josh Edgin to a minor league contract.

Edgin, who turns 31 years old next month, appeared in 46 games for the Mets this past season. He put up a 3.65 ERA with a 27/18 K/BB ratio in 37 innings.

Edgin underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015. While his results in 2017 weren’t bad, his strikeout and walk rates were poor and his fastball velocity wasn’t where it used to be. That’s why the Orioles were able to get him on a relatively risk-free minor league pact.