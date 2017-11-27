Byung Ho Park is going back to Korea

Twins 1b/DH Byung Ho Park has agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract to return to the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
Park was still owed $6.5 million by the Twins, but he’ll leave that on the table. Whether that works out for him financially is an open question, but it’s pretty clear at this point that the Twins don’t have major league plans for him.
The 31-year-old hit .191/.275/.409 with 12 homers and 24 RBI in 244 plate appearances with the Twins in 2016 and spent the entire 2017 season at Triple-A Rochester where he hit .253/.308/.415 with 14 homers, 60 RBI and posted a terrible K/BB ratio in 111 games.
He was worth a shot by the Twins and he was pretty brave in taking the shot himself, but it just didn’t work out for him in the U.S.
Jung Ho Kang was released by his Dominican Winter League team after batting just .143 with one homer and 31 strikeouts in 24 games and committing four errors.
Being released by a winter league team isn’t necessarily a horrible thing, as there is often a conflict between the player’s approach to the league and the club’s view of things. Some players — and Kang is probably one of them — view the Winter League as a development or rehab opportunity, and use it to simply get reps in. The Winter League teams, however, take the on-field competition very seriously and are playing to win. To that end they have, in the past, had no compunction whatsoever in releasing promising prospects or big name big leaguers who aren’t cutting the mustard. That being said, it’s certainly not a good thing for Kang, who missed the entire 2017 season following a third DUI arrest last December.
The Pirates haven’t given up on the possibility that Kang will be with the club in spring training, but it’s unclear how that will happen given that he has been denied a visa by the Department of State as a result of his legal problems. Kang is under contract through the end of 2018 and the Pirates have a club option for the 2019 season as well, but if he (a) can’t get here; and (b) can’t play, that’s sort of academic.
Kang hit .273/.355/.483 in 837 plate appearances across two seasons in the majors, but it’s increasingly looking like he won’t return to Major League Baseball.