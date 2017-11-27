Athletics, Jake Smolinski avoid arbitration

Infielder Micah Johnson has been claimed off waivers for a third time this offseason, this time by the Rays from the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johnson, 26, was first claimed off waivers by the Reds from the Braves on October 26. On October 30, the Giants claimed him from the Reds. Now, nearly a month later, he’s been claimed by a third team. Such is the life of a fringe major leaguer.

Across parts of three seasons with the White Sox, Dodgers, and Braves, Johnson has hit .224/.291/.259 in 131 plate appearances. He has added the outfield to his defensive repertoire, so whatever team he ultimately sticks with may choose to use him in a utility role.

